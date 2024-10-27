Buy Tickets for Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators on October 28 Published 5:03 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli and the Nashville Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly will be two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

Lightning vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, October 28

Monday, October 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Lightning (-137)

Lightning (-137) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Lightning Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nikita Kucherov 8 8 5 13 Brandon Hagel 8 6 4 10 Anthony Cirelli 8 1 9 10 Nicholas Paul 8 2 6 8 Victor Hedman 8 2 6 8 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 8 4 4 8 Ryan O’Reilly 8 2 5 7 Luke Evangelista 8 1 4 5 Roman Josi 8 0 5 5 Jonathan Marchessault 8 2 3 5

Lightning vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Lightning’s 31 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Tampa Bay has given up the ninth-fewest goals in league play this season, 24 (three per game).

The Lightning’s 17.86% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 19th in the league.

The Predators have the league’s 28th-ranked scoring offense (21 total goals, 2.6 per game).

Nashville has given up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 17th.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (17.24%) ranks 20th in the league.

