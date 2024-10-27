AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 10

Published 1:20 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Which team sits on top of the AAC as we enter Week 10 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

  • Current Record: 7-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd
  • Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Air Force
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+

No. 2: Tulane

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
  • Last Game Result: W 45-37 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Charlotte
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 3: Navy

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 115th
  • Last Game Result: L 51-14 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Rice
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 4: Memphis

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
  • Last Game Result: W 33-28 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ UTSA
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 5: North Texas

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 108th
  • Last Game Result: L 45-37 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
  • Last Game Result: L 33-28 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Tulane
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 7: South Florida

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th
  • Last Game Result: W 35-25 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 1
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 121st
  • Last Game Result: W 56-34 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th
  • Last Game Result: L 38-24 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: South Florida
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 1
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 10: Rice

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
  • Last Game Result: L 17-10 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Navy
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 11: UTSA

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
  • Last Game Result: L 46-45 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Memphis
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 12: Temple

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 104th
  • Last Game Result: L 56-34 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: UAB

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th
  • Last Game Result: L 35-25 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Tulsa
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
  • Last Game Result: W 46-45 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ UAB
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

