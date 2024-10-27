AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 10 Published 1:20 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

Which team sits on top of the AAC as we enter Week 10 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

7-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd

132nd Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply )

CBS (Watch on Fubo – ) Live Stream: Paramount+

No. 2: Tulane

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th

94th Last Game Result: W 45-37 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 31

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Navy

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 115th

115th Last Game Result: L 51-14 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

7-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th

116th Last Game Result: W 33-28 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: North Texas

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

5-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 108th

108th Last Game Result: L 45-37 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Charlotte

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-5 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th

59th Last Game Result: L 33-28 vs Memphis

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 31

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: South Florida

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th

58th Last Game Result: W 35-25 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 1

7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: East Carolina

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 121st

121st Last Game Result: W 56-34 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

2-5 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th

99th Last Game Result: L 38-24 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: South Florida

South Florida Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 1

7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Rice

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd

92nd Last Game Result: L 17-10 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: UTSA

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-5 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd

123rd Last Game Result: L 46-45 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Temple

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-10

2-6 | 2-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 104th

104th Last Game Result: L 56-34 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: UAB

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-6 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th

57th Last Game Result: L 35-25 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-5 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

117th Last Game Result: W 46-45 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

