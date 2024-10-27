AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 10
Published 1:20 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
Which team sits on top of the AAC as we enter Week 10 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Army
- Current Record: 7-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd
- Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Air Force
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Paramount+
No. 2: Tulane
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
- Last Game Result: W 45-37 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Navy
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 115th
- Last Game Result: L 51-14 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
- Last Game Result: W 33-28 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: North Texas
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 108th
- Last Game Result: L 45-37 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Charlotte
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
- Last Game Result: L 33-28 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: South Florida
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th
- Last Game Result: W 35-25 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8: East Carolina
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 121st
- Last Game Result: W 56-34 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th
- Last Game Result: L 38-24 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: South Florida
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Rice
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
- Last Game Result: L 17-10 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: UTSA
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: L 46-45 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Memphis
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Temple
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 104th
- Last Game Result: L 56-34 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: UAB
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th
- Last Game Result: L 35-25 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
- Last Game Result: W 46-45 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ UAB
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
