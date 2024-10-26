Will Will Levis Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:28 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

All of Will Levis’ stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Levis has passed for 699 yards (139.8 per game) and five touchdowns, with seven picks. He has completed 66.4% of his passes (83-for-125), and has 16 carries for 106 yards.

Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Levis (questionable, shoulder) appears on the injury report this week.

Titans vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Spread: Lions -11.5

Total: 45 points

Levis 2024 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 83 125 66.4% 699 5 7 5.6 16 106 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 16 27 95 1 1 3 15 0

