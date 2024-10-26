Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:28 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 8 matchup with the Detroit Lions (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Ridley’s stats below.

Heading into Week 8, Ridley has 12 receptions for 183 yards — 15.3 yards per catch — and one receiving touchdown, plus three carries for 29 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 36 occasions.

Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Ridley (full participation in practice, foot) is on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Lions -11.5

Lions -11.5 Total: 45 points

Ridley 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 36 12 183 58 1 15.3

Ridley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 3 42 0

