UNLV vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Saturday, November 9 Published 8:04 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

The UNLV Rebels battle the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

UNLV vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

UNLV vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats

UNLV Stat Memphis 73.6 Points For 80.5 68.9 Points Against 75.8 46.2% Field Goal % 46.0% 42.7% Opponent Field Goal % 42.8% 33.7% Three Point % 35.1% 32.1% Opponent Three Point % 34.0%

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNLV’s Top Players (2023-24)

Dedan Thomas Jr. averaged 13.6 points per game last season while tacking on 5.1 assists.

Keylan Boone pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game.

Boone made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.

Luis Rodriguez grabbed 1.6 steals per game. Kalib Boone averaged 1.6 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

David Jones put up 21.8 points per game last season while tacking on 7.6 rebounds.

Jahvon Quinerly racked up 4.9 assists per game.

Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.5 per game.

Jones averaged 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge collected 1.4 blocks a contest.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

UNLV Schedule

Memphis Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.