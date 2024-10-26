UNLV vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Saturday, November 9
Published 8:04 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024
The UNLV Rebels battle the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UNLV vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNLV vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats
|UNLV
|Stat
|Memphis
|73.6
|Points For
|80.5
|68.9
|Points Against
|75.8
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|42.7%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.8%
|33.7%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
|32.1%
|Opponent Three Point %
|34.0%
UNLV’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Dedan Thomas Jr. averaged 13.6 points per game last season while tacking on 5.1 assists.
- Keylan Boone pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Boone made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Luis Rodriguez grabbed 1.6 steals per game. Kalib Boone averaged 1.6 blocks a game.
Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)
- David Jones put up 21.8 points per game last season while tacking on 7.6 rebounds.
- Jahvon Quinerly racked up 4.9 assists per game.
- Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.5 per game.
- Jones averaged 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge collected 1.4 blocks a contest.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Alabama State
|–
Thomas & Mack Center
|11/9/2024
|Memphis
|Watch this game on ESPN+
Thomas & Mack Center
|11/14/2024
|Omaha
|–
Thomas & Mack Center
|11/20/2024
|Pepperdine
|–
Thomas & Mack Center
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Missouri
|–
FedExForum
|11/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|Watch this game on ESPN+
Thomas & Mack Center
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|–
FedExForum
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|–
Chase Center
