UNLV vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Saturday, November 9

Published 8:04 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

The UNLV Rebels battle the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UNLV vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

UNLV vs. Memphis 2023-24 Stats

UNLV Stat Memphis
73.6 Points For 80.5
68.9 Points Against 75.8
46.2% Field Goal % 46.0%
42.7% Opponent Field Goal % 42.8%
33.7% Three Point % 35.1%
32.1% Opponent Three Point % 34.0%

UNLV’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Dedan Thomas Jr. averaged 13.6 points per game last season while tacking on 5.1 assists.
  • Keylan Boone pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game.
  • Boone made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
  • Luis Rodriguez grabbed 1.6 steals per game. Kalib Boone averaged 1.6 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • David Jones put up 21.8 points per game last season while tacking on 7.6 rebounds.
  • Jahvon Quinerly racked up 4.9 assists per game.
  • Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.5 per game.
  • Jones averaged 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge collected 1.4 blocks a contest.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Alabama State Thomas & Mack Center
11/9/2024 Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ Thomas & Mack Center
11/14/2024 Omaha Thomas & Mack Center
11/20/2024 Pepperdine Thomas & Mack Center

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Missouri FedExForum
11/9/2024 @ UNLV Watch this game on ESPN+ Thomas & Mack Center
11/15/2024 Ohio FedExForum
11/21/2024 San Francisco Chase Center

