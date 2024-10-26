Titans vs. Lions Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 8 Published 3:37 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

A victory by the Detroit Lions over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model projection for these teams’ upcoming matchup, on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET (at Ford Field). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Looking for NFL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

The Lions own the ninth-ranked defense this season (20 points allowed per game), and they’ve been better on offense, ranking third-best with 30.3 points per game. From an offensive angle, the Titans are accumulating 17.7 points per contest (25th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on defense (24 points given up per game).

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-11.5) Toss Up (45) Lions 34, Titans 12

Ready to make your pick? Head to BetMGM using our link and start betting today.

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has won just one game against the spread this season.

Tennessee and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of six times this year.

Titans games average 40.3 total points (playoffs included), 4.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lions Betting Info

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 86.6%.

Detroit has covered the spread five times in six games this season.

Detroit games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

The average total for Lions games this season (playoffs included) has been 51.2, 6.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans vs. Lions 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lions 30.3 20 28 23 32.7 17 Titans 17.7 24 16 24.7 19.3 23.3

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.