SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024 Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Week 9 of the college football schedule included six games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss | Arkansas vs. Mississippi State | Missouri vs. Alabama | Texas vs. Vanderbilt

SEC Scores | Week 9

Ole Miss 26 – Oklahoma 14

Oklahoma covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (15 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD)

Henry Parrish Jr. (15 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (8 TAR, 5 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Oklahoma Top Performers

Passing: Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (16 ATT, 67 YDS)

Jovantae Barnes (16 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Barnes (5 TAR, 5 REC, 57 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Oklahoma Ole Miss 329 Total Yards 380 182 Passing Yards 311 147 Rushing Yards 69 2 Turnovers 1

Arkansas 58 – Mississippi State 25

Arkansas covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)

Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Braylen Russell (16 ATT, 175 YDS)

Braylen Russell (16 ATT, 175 YDS) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Davon Booth (17 ATT, 93 YDS)

Davon Booth (17 ATT, 93 YDS) Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Mississippi State 673 Total Yards 471 314 Passing Yards 309 359 Rushing Yards 162 1 Turnovers 5

Alabama 34 – Missouri 0

Alabama covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-26, 215 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jalen Milroe (16-for-26, 215 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Justice Haynes (8 ATT, 79 YDS, 1 TD)

Justice Haynes (8 ATT, 79 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Germie Bernard (6 TAR, 5 REC, 82 YDS)

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Drew Pyne (6-for-12, 42 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)

Drew Pyne (6-for-12, 42 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Carroll (17 ATT, 80 YDS)

Marcus Carroll (17 ATT, 80 YDS) Receiving: Brett Norfleet (4 TAR, 3 REC, 23 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Missouri Alabama 239 Total Yards 486 72 Passing Yards 215 167 Rushing Yards 271 3 Turnovers 0

Texas 27 – Vanderbilt 24

Vanderbilt covered the 17-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

Passing: Quinn Ewers (27-for-37, 288 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Quinn Ewers (27-for-37, 288 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner (17 ATT, 79 YDS)

Quintrevion Wisner (17 ATT, 79 YDS) Receiving: DeAndre Moore Jr. (8 TAR, 6 REC, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-29, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Diego Pavia (16-for-29, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Pavia (16 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Pavia (16 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Junior Sherrill (7 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Vanderbilt 392 Total Yards 269 288 Passing Yards 155 104 Rushing Yards 114 2 Turnovers 3

SEC Games Next Week

No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Maine Black Bears at Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Florida Gators vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.