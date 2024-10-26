SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024
Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024
Week 9 of the college football schedule included six games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss | Arkansas vs. Mississippi State | Missouri vs. Alabama | Texas vs. Vanderbilt
SEC Scores | Week 9
Ole Miss 26 – Oklahoma 14
Oklahoma covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (15 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (8 TAR, 5 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)
Oklahoma Top Performers
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (16 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Barnes (5 TAR, 5 REC, 57 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Oklahoma
|Ole Miss
|329
|Total Yards
|380
|182
|Passing Yards
|311
|147
|Rushing Yards
|69
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Arkansas 58 – Mississippi State 25
Arkansas covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Braylen Russell (16 ATT, 175 YDS)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (17 ATT, 93 YDS)
- Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|673
|Total Yards
|471
|314
|Passing Yards
|309
|359
|Rushing Yards
|162
|1
|Turnovers
|5
Alabama 34 – Missouri 0
Alabama covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.
Alabama Top Performers
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-26, 215 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Justice Haynes (8 ATT, 79 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Germie Bernard (6 TAR, 5 REC, 82 YDS)
Missouri Top Performers
- Passing: Drew Pyne (6-for-12, 42 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Carroll (17 ATT, 80 YDS)
- Receiving: Brett Norfleet (4 TAR, 3 REC, 23 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Missouri
|Alabama
|239
|Total Yards
|486
|72
|Passing Yards
|215
|167
|Rushing Yards
|271
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Texas 27 – Vanderbilt 24
Vanderbilt covered the 17-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.
Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (27-for-37, 288 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner (17 ATT, 79 YDS)
- Receiving: DeAndre Moore Jr. (8 TAR, 6 REC, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)
Vanderbilt Top Performers
- Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-29, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Pavia (16 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Junior Sherrill (7 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Texas
|Vanderbilt
|392
|Total Yards
|269
|288
|Passing Yards
|155
|104
|Rushing Yards
|114
|2
|Turnovers
|3
SEC Games Next Week
No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Maine Black Bears at Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Florida Gators vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
