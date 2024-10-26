SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024

Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024

Week 9 of the college football schedule included six games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss | Arkansas vs. Mississippi State | Missouri vs. Alabama | Texas vs. Vanderbilt

SEC Scores | Week 9

Ole Miss 26 – Oklahoma 14

Oklahoma covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (15 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (8 TAR, 5 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Oklahoma Top Performers

  • Passing: Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (16 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: Barnes (5 TAR, 5 REC, 57 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Oklahoma Ole Miss
329 Total Yards 380
182 Passing Yards 311
147 Rushing Yards 69
2 Turnovers 1

Arkansas 58 – Mississippi State 25

Arkansas covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Braylen Russell (16 ATT, 175 YDS)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Mississippi State Top Performers

  • Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Davon Booth (17 ATT, 93 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Mississippi State
673 Total Yards 471
314 Passing Yards 309
359 Rushing Yards 162
1 Turnovers 5

Alabama 34 – Missouri 0

Alabama covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

  • Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-26, 215 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Justice Haynes (8 ATT, 79 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Germie Bernard (6 TAR, 5 REC, 82 YDS)

Missouri Top Performers

  • Passing: Drew Pyne (6-for-12, 42 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Carroll (17 ATT, 80 YDS)
  • Receiving: Brett Norfleet (4 TAR, 3 REC, 23 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Missouri Alabama
239 Total Yards 486
72 Passing Yards 215
167 Rushing Yards 271
3 Turnovers 0

Texas 27 – Vanderbilt 24

Vanderbilt covered the 17-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

  • Passing: Quinn Ewers (27-for-37, 288 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner (17 ATT, 79 YDS)
  • Receiving: DeAndre Moore Jr. (8 TAR, 6 REC, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

  • Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-29, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Pavia (16 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Junior Sherrill (7 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Vanderbilt
392 Total Yards 269
288 Passing Yards 155
104 Rushing Yards 114
2 Turnovers 3

SEC Games Next Week

No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Maine Black Bears at Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Gators vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Venue: EverBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

