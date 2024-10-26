Predators vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today – October 26 Published 12:48 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ (2-5) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, October 26 matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kent Johnson C Out Upper Body Erik Gudbranson D Out Shoulder Jordan Dumais RW Out Lower Body Dmitri Voronkov LW Out Upper Body Boone Jenner C Out Shoulder Gavin Brindley C Out Finger

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 17 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville has allowed 25 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -8 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 24 goals this season (four per game), 15th in the league.

Columbus concedes 3.3 goals per game (20 total), which ranks 11th in the league.

Their +4 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-251) Blue Jackets (+205) 6

