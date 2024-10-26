Predators vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today – October 26
Published 12:48 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ (2-5) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, October 26 matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kent Johnson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Erik Gudbranson
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Jordan Dumais
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Dmitri Voronkov
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Boone Jenner
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gavin Brindley
|C
|Out
|Finger
Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 17 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Nashville has allowed 25 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their -8 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 24 goals this season (four per game), 15th in the league.
- Columbus concedes 3.3 goals per game (20 total), which ranks 11th in the league.
- Their +4 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
Predators vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-251)
|Blue Jackets (+205)
|6
