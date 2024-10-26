Ole Miss vs. Grambling Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 8

Published 12:03 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Basketball Tickets - Friday, November 8

The Ole Miss Rebels will begin their 2024-25 campaign matching up with the Grambling Tigers on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss vs. Grambling 2023-24 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Grambling
74.9 Points For 67.7
73.9 Points Against 69.6
44.7% Field Goal % 44.0%
44.0% Opponent Field Goal % 43.6%
36.6% Three Point % 33.8%
33.8% Opponent Three Point % 34.4%

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Matthew Murrell racked up 16.2 points per game last season.
  • Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists per game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per matchup.
  • Murrell had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 2.4 shots from deep per game.
  • Murrell grabbed 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp averaged 2.4 blocks a game.

Grambling’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Kintavious Dozier scored 13.0 points per game last season.
  • Antwan Barnett collected 5.9 rebounds per game and Tra’Michael Moton dished out 2.7 assists per outing.
  • Moton had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 1.3 shots from deep per game.
  • Moton averaged 1.7 steals per game. Jourdan Smith collected 1.1 blocks a game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 LIU The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/8/2024 Grambling The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/12/2024 South Alabama The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/16/2024 Colorado State Landers Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grambling Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Southern University at New Orleans Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/8/2024 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/11/2024 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/21/2024 @ New Mexico The Pit | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More Sports Plus

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - October 26

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today – October 26

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26?

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26?

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on TV or Streaming Live - October 26

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on TV or Streaming Live – October 26

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow