Ole Miss vs. Grambling Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 8
Published 12:03 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels will begin their 2024-25 campaign matching up with the Grambling Tigers on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Grambling Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss vs. Grambling 2023-24 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|Grambling
|74.9
|Points For
|67.7
|73.9
|Points Against
|69.6
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|44.0%
|44.0%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|43.6%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
|33.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|34.4%
Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Matthew Murrell racked up 16.2 points per game last season.
- Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists per game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per matchup.
- Murrell had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 2.4 shots from deep per game.
- Murrell grabbed 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp averaged 2.4 blocks a game.
Grambling’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Kintavious Dozier scored 13.0 points per game last season.
- Antwan Barnett collected 5.9 rebounds per game and Tra’Michael Moton dished out 2.7 assists per outing.
- Moton had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 1.3 shots from deep per game.
- Moton averaged 1.7 steals per game. Jourdan Smith collected 1.1 blocks a game.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|LIU
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|–
Landers Center
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Southern University at New Orleans
|–
Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/8/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/11/2024
|@ Florida
|–
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/21/2024
|@ New Mexico
|–
The Pit
