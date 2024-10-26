Ole Miss vs. Grambling Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 8 Published 12:03 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels will begin their 2024-25 campaign matching up with the Grambling Tigers on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Ole Miss vs. Grambling Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss vs. Grambling 2023-24 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Grambling 74.9 Points For 67.7 73.9 Points Against 69.6 44.7% Field Goal % 44.0% 44.0% Opponent Field Goal % 43.6% 36.6% Three Point % 33.8% 33.8% Opponent Three Point % 34.4%

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Matthew Murrell racked up 16.2 points per game last season.

Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists per game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per matchup.

Murrell had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 2.4 shots from deep per game.

Murrell grabbed 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp averaged 2.4 blocks a game.

Grambling’s Top Players (2023-24)

Kintavious Dozier scored 13.0 points per game last season.

Antwan Barnett collected 5.9 rebounds per game and Tra’Michael Moton dished out 2.7 assists per outing.

Moton had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 1.3 shots from deep per game.

Moton averaged 1.7 steals per game. Jourdan Smith collected 1.1 blocks a game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Ole Miss Schedule

Grambling Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.