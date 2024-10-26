October 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 11:22 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Today’s NHL lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the New Jersey Devils.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch October 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Anaheim Ducks @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Ottawa Senators @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

