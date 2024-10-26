NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Magic Picks for October 26 Published 6:11 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the Orlando Magic (2-0) on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL.

To find the best bets you can place on Saturday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL

Grizzlies vs. Magic Best Bets

Desmond Bane Over 20.5 PTS

Last season the Grizzlies were at the bottom of the NBA scoring rankings (105.8 points per game), while the Magic conceded the third-fewest points (108.4 per game) in the league.

Last season the 105.8 points per game the Grizzlies scored were only 2.6 fewer points than the Magic conceded (108.4).

Paolo Banchero Over 24.5 PTS

Orlando was the 24th-ranked scoring team (110.5 points per game) in the NBA a season ago, while Memphis was ranked 12th defensively in points per game (112.8).

When it scored more than 112.8 points, Orlando went 31-8.

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Memphis had 40 wins in 82 games against the spread last year.

Orlando was 51-31-0 against the spread last season.

The Grizzlies went 5-10 as 1.5-point favorites or greater last season.

The Magic went 24-19 as underdogs of 1.5 points or more last season.

Pick OU:

Over (222.5)





Grizzlies games last season went over this contest’s total of 222.5 points 33 times.

The Magic played 32 games last season that finished with a combined score over 222.5 points.

The average amount of points in Memphis’ contests last season was 220.8, which is 1.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Orlando’s matchups last year had a 221.3 average amount of points, 1.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Magic (-105)

The Grizzlies won six of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (40%).

The Magic were underdogs 43 times last season and won 17, or 39.5%, of those games.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter last year, Memphis finished with a record of 6-9 (40%).

Orlando had a record of 17-25, a 40.5% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Grizzlies have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

