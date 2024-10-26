MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 26
Published 5:52 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
In a Saturday MLB Playoff schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests, the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch.
There is MLB action today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 26
New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +115
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 4, Yankees 3
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-140) over the Yankees (+115)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
