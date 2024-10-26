Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 26 Published 7:43 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Orlando Magic (2-0) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Magic vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Magic 131 – Grizzlies 98

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Magic (- 1.5)

Magic (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-33.4)

Magic (-33.4) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic were 24th in the league in points scored (110.5 per game) and third-best in points conceded (108.4) last year.

Orlando was 25th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.3) and best in rebounds allowed (39.9) last season.

The Magic were fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) last year.

Orlando was 24th in the league in turnovers per game (13.8) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last season.

Last year the Magic were second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (11 per game) and ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies put up just 105.8 points per game (worst in NBA) last season, but they played better at the other end of the court, where they surrendered 112.8 points per game (12th-ranked).

Memphis ranked 24th in the NBA with 42.6 boards per game, but it allowed 45.6 rebounds per game, which ranked second-worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies put up only 24.7 dimes per game (fourth-worst in league).

Although Memphis averaged 14.2 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranked second-best in the league by forcing 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies ranked second-worst in the NBA with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they sank 13.1 threes per game (12th-ranked in league).

