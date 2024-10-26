How to Watch the NBA Today, October 27
Published 7:28 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule has five exciting matchups in store. Among them is the Atlanta Hawks facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.
You will find information on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – October 27
Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.