How to Watch the NBA Today, October 27 Published 7:28 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has five exciting matchups in store. Among them is the Atlanta Hawks facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You will find information on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – October 27

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

NBCS-PH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

KATU and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSWI

YES and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSC

NBCS-BA and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

