How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 7:42 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

How to watch all the games in MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 26

New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

8:08 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

