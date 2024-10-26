How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 7:42 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.
How to watch all the games in MLB today is available here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 26
New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:08 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
