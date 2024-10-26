How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Published 7:42 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

How to watch all the games in MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 26

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 8:08 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

How to Watch the Magic vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26

How to Watch the Magic vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on TV or Streaming Live - October 26

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on TV or Streaming Live – October 26

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 26

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 26

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow