How to Watch the Magic vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published 3:59 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
The Orlando Magic (2-0) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) on October 26, 2024.
Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSFL
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic shot 47.6% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
- In games Orlando shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 32-5 overall.
- The Magic were the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished 24th.
- Last year, the 110.5 points per game the Magic scored were just 2.3 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.8).
- Orlando had a 31-8 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies’ 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Magic given up to their opponents (47.4%).
- Memphis compiled a 12-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Magic finished 15th.
- The Grizzlies scored only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (105.8) than the Magic allowed their opponents to score (108.4).
- When it scored more than 108.4 points last season, Memphis went 17-17.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Magic played better at home last year, scoring 112.6 points per game, compared to 108.3 per game in away games.
- In 2023-24, Orlando allowed 105 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 111.9.
- When playing at home, the Magic sunk 0.3 more treys per game (11.2) than in away games (10.9). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (34.9%).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies scored 104 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer points than they averaged on the road (107.7).
- At home, the Grizzlies gave up 111.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 114.3.
- At home, the Grizzlies sunk 13 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (34.7%) too.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Hip
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Luke Kennard
|Questionable
|Foot