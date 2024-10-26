How to Watch the Magic vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26

Published 3:59 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the Magic vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26

The Orlando Magic (2-0) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) on October 26, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Magic Stats Insights

  • The Magic shot 47.6% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
  • In games Orlando shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 32-5 overall.
  • The Magic were the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished 24th.
  • Last year, the 110.5 points per game the Magic scored were just 2.3 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.8).
  • Orlando had a 31-8 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies’ 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Magic given up to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Memphis compiled a 12-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Magic finished 15th.
  • The Grizzlies scored only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (105.8) than the Magic allowed their opponents to score (108.4).
  • When it scored more than 108.4 points last season, Memphis went 17-17.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Magic played better at home last year, scoring 112.6 points per game, compared to 108.3 per game in away games.
  • In 2023-24, Orlando allowed 105 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 111.9.
  • When playing at home, the Magic sunk 0.3 more treys per game (11.2) than in away games (10.9). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (34.9%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • At home the Grizzlies scored 104 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer points than they averaged on the road (107.7).
  • At home, the Grizzlies gave up 111.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 114.3.
  • At home, the Grizzlies sunk 13 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (34.7%) too.

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jonathan Isaac Questionable Hip

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Gregory Jackson Out Foot
Vince Williams Jr. Out Leg
Cam Spencer Out Ankle
Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Hamstring
Luke Kennard Questionable Foot

More How to Watch

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on TV or Streaming Live - October 26

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on TV or Streaming Live – October 26

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 26

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 26

Where to Watch Titans vs. Lions on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 27

Where to Watch Titans vs. Lions on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow