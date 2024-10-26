How to Watch the Magic vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26 Published 3:59 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Orlando Magic (2-0) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) on October 26, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSFL

NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic shot 47.6% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

In games Orlando shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 32-5 overall.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished 24th.

Last year, the 110.5 points per game the Magic scored were just 2.3 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.8).

Orlando had a 31-8 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Magic given up to their opponents (47.4%).

Memphis compiled a 12-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Magic finished 15th.

The Grizzlies scored only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (105.8) than the Magic allowed their opponents to score (108.4).

When it scored more than 108.4 points last season, Memphis went 17-17.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Magic played better at home last year, scoring 112.6 points per game, compared to 108.3 per game in away games.

In 2023-24, Orlando allowed 105 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 111.9.

When playing at home, the Magic sunk 0.3 more treys per game (11.2) than in away games (10.9). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (34.9%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies scored 104 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer points than they averaged on the road (107.7).

At home, the Grizzlies gave up 111.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 114.3.

At home, the Grizzlies sunk 13 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (34.7%) too.

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jonathan Isaac Questionable Hip

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries