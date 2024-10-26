How to Pick the Lightning vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 28 Published 11:46 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

The game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators at 7:30 PM ET on Monday has a variety of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Lightning vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.4 goals)

This season, Tampa Bay games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal over/under four times.

So far this season, four games Nashville has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Lightning score 3.88 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.63, adding up to 0.0 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.

The 6.5 goals per game combined these two teams allow is equal to the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Lightning Moneyline: -137

The Lightning have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (3-2).

Tampa Bay is 2-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -137 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Lightning have a 57.8% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Predators Moneyline: +114

Nashville is aiming for its first win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in two opportunities).

The Predators have moneyline odds of +114 or longer for the first time.

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 46.7% to win this contest.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1

Lightning Points Leaders

Nikita Kucherov has been important to Tampa Bay’s offense this season, racking up 13 points in eight games.

With one goal and nine assists, Anthony Cirelli is one of the top offensive options for Tampa Bay with his 10 points (1.3 per game).

Brandon Hagel has created 10 points for Tampa Bay in eight games this season, scoring on 31.6% of his shots and recording six goals and four assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-3-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .896 for Tampa Bay.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s four goals and four assists in eight matchups give him eight points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has racked up seven total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and five assists.

Roman Josi has zero goals and five assists, for a season point total of five.

Juuse Saros has a 2-4-0 record this season, with a .908 save percentage (21st in the league). In 6 games, he has 158 saves, and has conceded 16 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/22/2024 Devils W 8-5 Away +130 10/24/2024 Wild L 4-2 Home -161 10/26/2024 Capitals W 3-0 Home -165 10/28/2024 Predators – Home -137 10/30/2024 Avalanche – Away – 11/1/2024 Wild – Away – 11/3/2024 Jets – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142 10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away +114 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home – 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home – 11/4/2024 Kings – Home –

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Amalie Arena

