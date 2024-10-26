Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

Published 4:44 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

The Washington Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday, November 8, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Wizards 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Wizards
105.8 Points Avg. 113.7
112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 123
43.5% Field Goal % 47%
34.6% Three Point % 34.8%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 22.5 points per game last season and grabed 5.5 rebounds a contest.
  • Desmond Bane notched 5.5 assists per game.
  • Bane hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
  • Jackson grabbed 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Kyle Kuzma put up 22.2 points per game last season.
  • Jonas Valanciunas collected 8.8 rebounds per game and Jordan Poole dished out 4.4 assists per matchup.
  • Corey Kispert made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
  • Poole collected 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/30 Nets Home
10/31 Bucks Home
11/2 76ers Away
11/4 Nets Away
11/6 Lakers Home
11/8 Wizards Home
11/10 Trail Blazers Away
11/13 Lakers Away
11/15 Warriors Away
11/17 Nuggets Home
11/19 Nuggets Home

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/26 Cavaliers Home
10/28 Hawks Away
10/30 Hawks Home
11/2 Heat Home
11/4 Warriors Home
11/8 Grizzlies Away
11/10 Magic Away
11/11 Rockets Away
11/13 Spurs Away
11/15 Hawks Away
11/17 Pistons Home

