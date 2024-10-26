Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8
Published 4:44 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
The Washington Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday, November 8, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Wizards 2023-24 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Wizards
|105.8
|Points Avg.
|113.7
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123
|43.5%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 22.5 points per game last season and grabed 5.5 rebounds a contest.
- Desmond Bane notched 5.5 assists per game.
- Bane hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Jackson grabbed 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Kyle Kuzma put up 22.2 points per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas collected 8.8 rebounds per game and Jordan Poole dished out 4.4 assists per matchup.
- Corey Kispert made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Poole collected 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas averaged 0.8 blocks a game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/30
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/31
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/10
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/13
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/19
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
Wizards Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/26
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|10/30
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|11/4
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|11/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|11/11
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/13
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
