Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8 Published 4:44 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Washington Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday, November 8, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Wizards 105.8 Points Avg. 113.7 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 123 43.5% Field Goal % 47% 34.6% Three Point % 34.8%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 22.5 points per game last season and grabed 5.5 rebounds a contest.

Desmond Bane notched 5.5 assists per game.

Bane hit 3.3 threes per game a season ago.

Jackson grabbed 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)

Kyle Kuzma put up 22.2 points per game last season.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 8.8 rebounds per game and Jordan Poole dished out 4.4 assists per matchup.

Corey Kispert made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.

Poole collected 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/30 Nets – Home – 10/31 Bucks – Home – 11/2 76ers – Away – 11/4 Nets – Away – 11/6 Lakers – Home – 11/8 Wizards – Home – 11/10 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/13 Lakers – Away – 11/15 Warriors – Away – 11/17 Nuggets – Home – 11/19 Nuggets – Home –

Go see the Grizzlies or Wizards in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/26 Cavaliers – Home – 10/28 Hawks – Away – 10/30 Hawks – Home – 11/2 Heat – Home – 11/4 Warriors – Home – 11/8 Grizzlies – Away – 11/10 Magic – Away – 11/11 Rockets – Away – 11/13 Spurs – Away – 11/15 Hawks – Away – 11/17 Pistons – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.