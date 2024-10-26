AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024

Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024

Looking to see how the six games featuring AAC teams played out in Week 9 of the college football schedule? Read below for results and the top performers from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Tulane vs. North Texas | Charlotte vs. Memphis | Notre Dame vs. Navy | Temple vs. East Carolina | UTSA vs. Tulsa | Rice vs. UConn

AAC Scores | Week 9

Tulane 45 – North Texas 37

Tulane covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 70.5-point total.

Tulane Top Performers

  • Passing: Darian Mensah (10-for-13, 175 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Makhi Hughes (30 ATT, 195 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Dontae Fleming (5 TAR, 3 REC, 92 YDS)

North Texas Top Performers

  • Passing: Chandler Morris (38-for-57, 449 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kiefer Sibley (11 ATT, 26 YDS)
  • Receiving: DT Sheffield (12 TAR, 9 REC, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane North Texas
472 Total Yards 525
175 Passing Yards 449
297 Rushing Yards 76
1 Turnovers 2

Memphis 33 – Charlotte 28

Charlotte covered the 17-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 56.5-point total.

Memphis Top Performers

  • Passing: Seth Henigan (20-for-32, 212 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Mario Anderson (32 ATT, 141 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Roc Taylor (10 TAR, 6 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

Charlotte Top Performers

  • Passing: Deshawn Purdie (5-for-14, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Cartevious Norton (17 ATT, 86 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: O’Mega Blake (8 TAR, 3 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Charlotte Memphis
303 Total Yards 424
190 Passing Yards 212
113 Rushing Yards 212
2 Turnovers 1

Notre Dame 51 – Navy 14

East Carolina 56 – Temple 34

East Carolina covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

East Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Katin Houser (16-for-29, 269 YDS, 5 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Rahjai Harris (11 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Chase Sowell (7 TAR, 4 REC, 117 YDS, 1 TD)

Temple Top Performers

  • Passing: Evan Simon (23-for-41, 294 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Terrez Worthy (20 ATT, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Ashton Allen (4 TAR, 4 REC, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Temple East Carolina
405 Total Yards 500
294 Passing Yards 269
111 Rushing Yards 231
3 Turnovers 2

Tulsa 46 – UTSA 45

Tulsa won as a 9.5-point underdog. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.

Tulsa Top Performers

  • Passing: Cooper Legas (16-for-31, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Legas (13 ATT, 46 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (15 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 3 TDs)

UTSA Top Performers

  • Passing: Owen McCown (30-for-50, 434 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Robert Henry (20 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Houston Thomas (10 TAR, 6 REC, 132 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UTSA Tulsa
546 Total Yards 433
443 Passing Yards 370
103 Rushing Yards 63
1 Turnovers 2

UConn 17 – Rice 10

The teams pushed on the 7-point spread. The matchup went under the 46.5-point total.

UConn Top Performers

  • Passing: Nick Evers (9-for-24, 128 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Durell Robinson (15 ATT, 132 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Skyler Bell (9 TAR, 3 REC, 47 YDS)

Rice Top Performers

  • Passing: Drew Devillier (14-for-30, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dean Connors (20 ATT, 46 YDS)
  • Receiving: Matt Sykes (5 TAR, 3 REC, 24 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Rice UConn
178 Total Yards 309
88 Passing Yards 128
90 Rushing Yards 181
1 Turnovers 2

AAC Games Next Week

Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Thursday, Oct. 31
  • Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Nov. 1
  • Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Air Force Falcons at No. 23 Army Black Knights

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: West Point, New York
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

No. 24 Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 27

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 27

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow