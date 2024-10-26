AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024
Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024
Looking to see how the six games featuring AAC teams played out in Week 9 of the college football schedule? Read below for results and the top performers from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Tulane vs. North Texas | Charlotte vs. Memphis | Notre Dame vs. Navy | Temple vs. East Carolina | UTSA vs. Tulsa | Rice vs. UConn
AAC Scores | Week 9
Tulane 45 – North Texas 37
Tulane covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 70.5-point total.
Tulane Top Performers
- Passing: Darian Mensah (10-for-13, 175 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (30 ATT, 195 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dontae Fleming (5 TAR, 3 REC, 92 YDS)
North Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Chandler Morris (38-for-57, 449 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kiefer Sibley (11 ATT, 26 YDS)
- Receiving: DT Sheffield (12 TAR, 9 REC, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Tulane
|North Texas
|472
|Total Yards
|525
|175
|Passing Yards
|449
|297
|Rushing Yards
|76
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Memphis 33 – Charlotte 28
Charlotte covered the 17-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 56.5-point total.
Memphis Top Performers
- Passing: Seth Henigan (20-for-32, 212 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (32 ATT, 141 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Roc Taylor (10 TAR, 6 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)
Charlotte Top Performers
- Passing: Deshawn Purdie (5-for-14, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Cartevious Norton (17 ATT, 86 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: O’Mega Blake (8 TAR, 3 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Charlotte
|Memphis
|303
|Total Yards
|424
|190
|Passing Yards
|212
|113
|Rushing Yards
|212
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Notre Dame 51 – Navy 14
East Carolina 56 – Temple 34
East Carolina covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.
East Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: Katin Houser (16-for-29, 269 YDS, 5 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Rahjai Harris (11 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chase Sowell (7 TAR, 4 REC, 117 YDS, 1 TD)
Temple Top Performers
- Passing: Evan Simon (23-for-41, 294 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Terrez Worthy (20 ATT, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Ashton Allen (4 TAR, 4 REC, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Temple
|East Carolina
|405
|Total Yards
|500
|294
|Passing Yards
|269
|111
|Rushing Yards
|231
|3
|Turnovers
|2
Tulsa 46 – UTSA 45
Tulsa won as a 9.5-point underdog. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.
Tulsa Top Performers
- Passing: Cooper Legas (16-for-31, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Legas (13 ATT, 46 YDS)
- Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (15 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 3 TDs)
UTSA Top Performers
- Passing: Owen McCown (30-for-50, 434 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Robert Henry (20 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Houston Thomas (10 TAR, 6 REC, 132 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|UTSA
|Tulsa
|546
|Total Yards
|433
|443
|Passing Yards
|370
|103
|Rushing Yards
|63
|1
|Turnovers
|2
UConn 17 – Rice 10
The teams pushed on the 7-point spread. The matchup went under the 46.5-point total.
UConn Top Performers
- Passing: Nick Evers (9-for-24, 128 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Durell Robinson (15 ATT, 132 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Skyler Bell (9 TAR, 3 REC, 47 YDS)
Rice Top Performers
- Passing: Drew Devillier (14-for-30, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dean Connors (20 ATT, 46 YDS)
- Receiving: Matt Sykes (5 TAR, 3 REC, 24 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Rice
|UConn
|178
|Total Yards
|309
|88
|Passing Yards
|128
|90
|Rushing Yards
|181
|1
|Turnovers
|2
AAC Games Next Week
Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Thursday, Oct. 31
- Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Nov. 1
- Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Air Force Falcons at No. 23 Army Black Knights
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 24 Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
