AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 9 2024 Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Looking to see how the six games featuring AAC teams played out in Week 9 of the college football schedule? Read below for results and the top performers from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Tulane vs. North Texas | Charlotte vs. Memphis | Notre Dame vs. Navy | Temple vs. East Carolina | UTSA vs. Tulsa | Rice vs. UConn

AAC Scores | Week 9

Tulane 45 – North Texas 37

Tulane covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 70.5-point total.

Tulane Top Performers

Passing: Darian Mensah (10-for-13, 175 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Darian Mensah (10-for-13, 175 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Makhi Hughes (30 ATT, 195 YDS, 1 TD)

Makhi Hughes (30 ATT, 195 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dontae Fleming (5 TAR, 3 REC, 92 YDS)

North Texas Top Performers

Passing: Chandler Morris (38-for-57, 449 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Chandler Morris (38-for-57, 449 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kiefer Sibley (11 ATT, 26 YDS)

Kiefer Sibley (11 ATT, 26 YDS) Receiving: DT Sheffield (12 TAR, 9 REC, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane North Texas 472 Total Yards 525 175 Passing Yards 449 297 Rushing Yards 76 1 Turnovers 2

Memphis 33 – Charlotte 28

Charlotte covered the 17-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 56.5-point total.

Memphis Top Performers

Passing: Seth Henigan (20-for-32, 212 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Seth Henigan (20-for-32, 212 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mario Anderson (32 ATT, 141 YDS, 1 TD)

Mario Anderson (32 ATT, 141 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Roc Taylor (10 TAR, 6 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

Charlotte Top Performers

Passing: Deshawn Purdie (5-for-14, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Deshawn Purdie (5-for-14, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Cartevious Norton (17 ATT, 86 YDS, 2 TDs)

Cartevious Norton (17 ATT, 86 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: O’Mega Blake (8 TAR, 3 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Charlotte Memphis 303 Total Yards 424 190 Passing Yards 212 113 Rushing Yards 212 2 Turnovers 1

Notre Dame 51 – Navy 14

East Carolina 56 – Temple 34

East Carolina covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

East Carolina Top Performers

Passing: Katin Houser (16-for-29, 269 YDS, 5 TDs, 2 INTs)

Katin Houser (16-for-29, 269 YDS, 5 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Rahjai Harris (11 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)

Rahjai Harris (11 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Chase Sowell (7 TAR, 4 REC, 117 YDS, 1 TD)

Temple Top Performers

Passing: Evan Simon (23-for-41, 294 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs)

Evan Simon (23-for-41, 294 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Terrez Worthy (20 ATT, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Terrez Worthy (20 ATT, 88 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Ashton Allen (4 TAR, 4 REC, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Temple East Carolina 405 Total Yards 500 294 Passing Yards 269 111 Rushing Yards 231 3 Turnovers 2

Tulsa 46 – UTSA 45

Tulsa won as a 9.5-point underdog. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.

Tulsa Top Performers

Passing: Cooper Legas (16-for-31, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cooper Legas (16-for-31, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Legas (13 ATT, 46 YDS)

Legas (13 ATT, 46 YDS) Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (15 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 3 TDs)

UTSA Top Performers

Passing: Owen McCown (30-for-50, 434 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Owen McCown (30-for-50, 434 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Robert Henry (20 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Robert Henry (20 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Houston Thomas (10 TAR, 6 REC, 132 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UTSA Tulsa 546 Total Yards 433 443 Passing Yards 370 103 Rushing Yards 63 1 Turnovers 2

UConn 17 – Rice 10

The teams pushed on the 7-point spread. The matchup went under the 46.5-point total.

UConn Top Performers

Passing: Nick Evers (9-for-24, 128 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nick Evers (9-for-24, 128 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Durell Robinson (15 ATT, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Durell Robinson (15 ATT, 132 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Skyler Bell (9 TAR, 3 REC, 47 YDS)

Rice Top Performers

Passing: Drew Devillier (14-for-30, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Drew Devillier (14-for-30, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dean Connors (20 ATT, 46 YDS)

Dean Connors (20 ATT, 46 YDS) Receiving: Matt Sykes (5 TAR, 3 REC, 24 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Rice UConn 178 Total Yards 309 88 Passing Yards 128 90 Rushing Yards 181 1 Turnovers 2

AAC Games Next Week

Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Thursday, Oct. 31

Thursday, Oct. 31 Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Friday, Nov. 1 Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Air Force Falcons at No. 23 Army Black Knights

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

No. 24 Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.