Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26?
Published 11:53 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.
- O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.