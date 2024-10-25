Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26? Published 11:53 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

