Published 11:53 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26?

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info

