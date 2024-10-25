Where to Watch Titans vs. Lions on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 27

The Detroit Lions (5-1) are at home for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions will aim to extend a four-game winning streak in the game.

The game between the Lions and Titans will be airing on TV.

Oct 27, 2024: Titans vs. Lions Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, October 27, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Stadium: Ford Field

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 400 YDS / 3 TD / 66.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC
18 REC / 86 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.3 REC YPG
Will Levis QB 699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 12 REC / 183 YDS / 1 TD / 30.5 YPG
Tyjae Spears RB 114 YDS / 1 TD / 22.8 YPG / 3.5 YPC
12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.2 REC YPG
Harold Landry OLB 29 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
Kenneth Murray LB 46 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 28 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
Jerome Baker LB 37 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Lions Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jared Goff QB 1,610 YDS (73.6%) / 10 TD / 4 INT
Jahmyr Gibbs RB 464 YDS / 5 TD / 77.3 YPG / 5.7 YPC
18 REC / 148 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.7 REC YPG
David Montgomery RB 382 YDS / 6 TD / 63.7 YPG / 4.5 YPC
13 REC / 133 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.2 REC YPG
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 39 REC / 401 YDS / 4 TD / 66.8 YPG
Brian Branch DB 32 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 11 PD
Kerby Joseph SAF 32 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 5 PD
Carlton Davis CB 33 TKL / 2 TFL
Jack Campbell LB 38 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK

Lions Injuries

    Christian Mahogany | OL (Out)

    • Injury: Illness
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Josh Paschal | DL (Out)

    • Injury: Illness
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Taylor Decker | OT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 2 GP

    Kevin Zeitler | OG (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Groin
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 5 GP

    Frank Ragnow | C (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Levi Onwuzurike | DL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Graham Glasgow | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 Rams W 26-20 NBC
9/15/2024 Buccaneers L 20-16 FOX
9/22/2024 at Cardinals W 20-13 FOX
9/30/2024 Seahawks W 42-29 ABC
10/13/2024 at Cowboys W 47-9 FOX
10/20/2024 at Vikings W 31-29 FOX
10/27/2024 Titans FOX
11/3/2024 at Packers FOX
11/10/2024 at Texans NBC
11/17/2024 Jaguars CBS
11/24/2024 at Colts FOX
11/28/2024 Bears CBS
12/5/2024 Packers Amazon Prime Video
12/15/2024 Bills CBS
12/22/2024 at Bears FOX
12/30/2024 at 49ers ABC/ESPN
TBD Vikings

