Where to Watch Titans vs. Lions on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 27
Published 3:37 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
The Detroit Lions (5-1) are at home for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions will aim to extend a four-game winning streak in the game.
The game between the Lions and Titans will be airing on TV.
Oct 27, 2024: Titans vs. Lions Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Stadium: Ford Field
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|400 YDS / 3 TD / 66.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC
18 REC / 86 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.3 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12 REC / 183 YDS / 1 TD / 30.5 YPG
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|114 YDS / 1 TD / 22.8 YPG / 3.5 YPC
12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.2 REC YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|29 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|46 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|28 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
|Jerome Baker
|LB
|37 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Lions Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jared Goff
|QB
|1,610 YDS (73.6%) / 10 TD / 4 INT
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|464 YDS / 5 TD / 77.3 YPG / 5.7 YPC
18 REC / 148 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.7 REC YPG
|David Montgomery
|RB
|382 YDS / 6 TD / 63.7 YPG / 4.5 YPC
13 REC / 133 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.2 REC YPG
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|39 REC / 401 YDS / 4 TD / 66.8 YPG
|Brian Branch
|DB
|32 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 11 PD
|Kerby Joseph
|SAF
|32 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 5 PD
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|33 TKL / 2 TFL
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|38 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
Lions Injuries
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 2 GP
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 5 GP
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 4 GP
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
Christian Mahogany | OL (Out)
Josh Paschal | DL (Out)
Taylor Decker | OT (Unspecified)
Kevin Zeitler | OG (Unspecified)
Frank Ragnow | C (Unspecified)
Levi Onwuzurike | DL (Unspecified)
Graham Glasgow | OL (Unspecified)
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|Rams
|W 26-20
|NBC
|9/15/2024
|Buccaneers
|L 20-16
|FOX
|9/22/2024
|at Cardinals
|W 20-13
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|Seahawks
|W 42-29
|ABC
|10/13/2024
|at Cowboys
|W 47-9
|FOX
|10/20/2024
|at Vikings
|W 31-29
|FOX
|10/27/2024
|Titans
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|at Packers
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Texans
|–
|NBC
|11/17/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Colts
|–
|FOX
|11/28/2024
|Bears
|–
|CBS
|12/5/2024
|Packers
|–
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/15/2024
|Bills
|–
|CBS
|12/22/2024
|at Bears
|–
|FOX
|12/30/2024
|at 49ers
|–
|ABC/ESPN
|TBD
|Vikings
|–
|–