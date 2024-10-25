Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 26

Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 26

Star runner Henry Parrish Jr. and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) play the Oklahoma Sooners (4-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 2,384 YDS (70.2%) / 14 TD / 3 INT
184 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.3 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 627 YDS / 9 TD / 89.6 YPG / 5.9 YPC
Antwane Wells Jr. WR 17 REC / 371 YDS / 4 TD / 53.0 YPG
Suntarine Perkins LB 19 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
Chris Paul Jr. LB 25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Jared Ivey DL 12 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Trey Amos DB 19 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17
10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3
10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Oklahoma Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jackson Arnold QB 763 YDS (57.2%) / 8 TD / 3 INT
109 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 18.2 RUSH YPG
Jovantae Barnes RB 307 YDS / 2 TD / 43.9 YPG / 3.5 YPC
11 REC / 47 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6.7 REC YPG
Deion Burks WR 26 REC / 201 YDS / 3 TD / 40.2 YPG
Taylor Tatum RB 146 YDS / 2 TD / 20.9 YPG / 6.3 YPC
4 REC / 34 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.9 REC YPG
Robert Spears-Jennings DB 37 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
Danny Stutsman LB 57 TKL / 3.0 TFL
R Mason Thomas DL 12 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
Gracen Halton DL 14 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/30/2024 vs. Temple W 51-3
9/7/2024 vs. Houston W 16-12
9/14/2024 vs. Tulane W 34-19
9/21/2024 vs. Tennessee L 25-15
9/28/2024 at Auburn W 27-21
10/12/2024 vs. Texas L 34-3
10/19/2024 vs. South Carolina L 35-9
10/26/2024 at Ole Miss
11/2/2024 vs. Maine
11/9/2024 at Missouri
11/23/2024 vs. Alabama
11/30/2024 at LSU

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Titans vs. Lions on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 27

Where to Watch Titans vs. Lions on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 27

Where to Watch Memphis vs. Charlotte on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 26

Where to Watch Memphis vs. Charlotte on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 26

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 25

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow