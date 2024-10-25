Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 26 Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

Star runner Henry Parrish Jr. and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) play the Oklahoma Sooners (4-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 2,384 YDS (70.2%) / 14 TD / 3 INT

184 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.3 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 627 YDS / 9 TD / 89.6 YPG / 5.9 YPC Antwane Wells Jr. WR 17 REC / 371 YDS / 4 TD / 53.0 YPG Suntarine Perkins LB 19 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Chris Paul Jr. LB 25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Jared Ivey DL 12 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Trey Amos DB 19 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17 10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3 10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma – 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Oklahoma Key Players

Name Position Stats Jackson Arnold QB 763 YDS (57.2%) / 8 TD / 3 INT

109 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 18.2 RUSH YPG Jovantae Barnes RB 307 YDS / 2 TD / 43.9 YPG / 3.5 YPC

11 REC / 47 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6.7 REC YPG Deion Burks WR 26 REC / 201 YDS / 3 TD / 40.2 YPG Taylor Tatum RB 146 YDS / 2 TD / 20.9 YPG / 6.3 YPC

4 REC / 34 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.9 REC YPG Robert Spears-Jennings DB 37 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Danny Stutsman LB 57 TKL / 3.0 TFL R Mason Thomas DL 12 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Gracen Halton DL 14 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Oklahoma Schedule