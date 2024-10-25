Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 26
Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
Star runner Henry Parrish Jr. and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) play the Oklahoma Sooners (4-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|2,384 YDS (70.2%) / 14 TD / 3 INT
184 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.3 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|627 YDS / 9 TD / 89.6 YPG / 5.9 YPC
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|17 REC / 371 YDS / 4 TD / 53.0 YPG
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|19 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Jared Ivey
|DL
|12 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Trey Amos
|DB
|19 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|L 20-17
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|W 27-3
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|L 29-26
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Oklahoma Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jackson Arnold
|QB
|763 YDS (57.2%) / 8 TD / 3 INT
109 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 18.2 RUSH YPG
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB
|307 YDS / 2 TD / 43.9 YPG / 3.5 YPC
11 REC / 47 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6.7 REC YPG
|Deion Burks
|WR
|26 REC / 201 YDS / 3 TD / 40.2 YPG
|Taylor Tatum
|RB
|146 YDS / 2 TD / 20.9 YPG / 6.3 YPC
4 REC / 34 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.9 REC YPG
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|DB
|37 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Danny Stutsman
|LB
|57 TKL / 3.0 TFL
|R Mason Thomas
|DL
|12 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|Gracen Halton
|DL
|14 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2024
|vs. Temple
|W 51-3
|9/7/2024
|vs. Houston
|W 16-12
|9/14/2024
|vs. Tulane
|W 34-19
|9/21/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|L 25-15
|9/28/2024
|at Auburn
|W 27-21
|10/12/2024
|vs. Texas
|L 34-3
|10/19/2024
|vs. South Carolina
|L 35-9
|10/26/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Maine
|–
|11/9/2024
|at Missouri
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/30/2024
|at LSU
|–