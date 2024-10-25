Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on TV or Streaming Live – October 26

Saturday’s NHL play will see the Nashville Predators (2-5) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Blue Jackets rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 7 3 4 7 8 4
F Ryan O’Reilly 7 2 4 6 12 3
F Luke Evangelista 7 1 4 5 5 2
D Roman Josi 7 0 5 5 13 8
F Thomas Novak 7 3 1 4 6 2

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.43 (28th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.57 (24th)
  • Shots: 36 (1st)
  • Shots Allowed: 28.4 (11th)
  • Power Play %: 18.52 (19th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 91.67 (2nd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • October 26 vs. Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • October 28 at Lightning: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • October 31 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 2 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 4 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 6 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 7 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 11 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 14 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 25 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 27 vs. Flyers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 29 vs. Lightning: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 30 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 5 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Blue Jackets’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Kirill Marchenko 6 3 5 8 7 4
F Yegor Chinakhov 6 3 4 7 2 1
F Sean Monahan 6 3 4 7 9 0
D Zachary Werenski 6 2 4 6 8 7
F Kent Johnson 4 2 3 5 4 0

Blue Jackets Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 4 (5th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.33 (16th)
  • Shots: 30.2 (13th)
  • Shots Allowed: 27.5 (7th)
  • Power Play %: 16.67 (24th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 77.78 (15th)

Blue Jackets’ Upcoming Schedule

  • October 26 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • October 28 vs. Oilers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • October 30 vs. Islanders: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • November 1 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 2 at Capitals: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 5 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 9 at Kings: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 10 at Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 12 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 15 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 16 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 18 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 21 vs. Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 23 vs. Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 27 vs. Canadiens: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 29 vs. Flames: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 1 at Blackhawks: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 3 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 5 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 6 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

