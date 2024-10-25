Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on TV or Streaming Live – October 26
Published 10:27 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
Saturday’s NHL play will see the Nashville Predators (2-5) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Blue Jackets rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|7
|3
|4
|7
|8
|4
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|7
|2
|4
|6
|12
|3
|F Luke Evangelista
|7
|1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|D Roman Josi
|7
|0
|5
|5
|13
|8
|F Thomas Novak
|7
|3
|1
|4
|6
|2
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.43 (28th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.57 (24th)
- Shots: 36 (1st)
- Shots Allowed: 28.4 (11th)
- Power Play %: 18.52 (19th)
- Penalty Kill %: 91.67 (2nd)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- October 26 vs. Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- October 28 at Lightning: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 31 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 2 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 4 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 6 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 7 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 11 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 14 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 25 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 27 vs. Flyers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 29 vs. Lightning: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 30 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 5 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Blue Jackets’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Kirill Marchenko
|6
|3
|5
|8
|7
|4
|F Yegor Chinakhov
|6
|3
|4
|7
|2
|1
|F Sean Monahan
|6
|3
|4
|7
|9
|0
|D Zachary Werenski
|6
|2
|4
|6
|8
|7
|F Kent Johnson
|4
|2
|3
|5
|4
|0
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Blue Jackets Stat Rankings
- Goals: 4 (5th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.33 (16th)
- Shots: 30.2 (13th)
- Shots Allowed: 27.5 (7th)
- Power Play %: 16.67 (24th)
- Penalty Kill %: 77.78 (15th)
Blue Jackets’ Upcoming Schedule
- October 26 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- October 28 vs. Oilers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- October 30 vs. Islanders: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- November 1 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 2 at Capitals: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 5 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 9 at Kings: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 10 at Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 12 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 15 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 16 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 18 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 21 vs. Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 23 vs. Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 27 vs. Canadiens: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 29 vs. Flames: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 1 at Blackhawks: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 3 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 5 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 6 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.