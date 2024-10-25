Where to Watch Memphis vs. Charlotte on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 26

Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Memphis vs. Charlotte on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 26

Star runner Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (6-1) face the Charlotte 49ers (3-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 639 YDS / 12 TD / 91.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
29 REC / 167 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.9 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 1,866 YDS (64.4%) / 10 TD / 3 INT
95 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 13.6 RUSH YPG
Brandon Thomas RB 267 YDS / 6 TD / 38.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC
Roc Taylor WR 32 REC / 448 YDS / 1 TD / 64 YPG
Chandler Martin LB 27 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK / 1 INT
Elijah Herring LB 19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Greg Rubin DB 27 TKL / 2 TFL
Davion Ross DB 14 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7
10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Charlotte Key Players

Name Position Stats
Hahsaun Wilson RB 336 YDS / 5 TD / 48 YPG / 6.2 YPC
O’Mega Blake WR 15 REC / 291 YDS / 4 TD / 41.6 YPG
Cartevious Norton RB 305 YDS / 2 TD / 43.6 YPG / 4.5 YPC
Deshawn Purdie QB 717 YDS (60.8%) / 4 TD / 1 INT
-110 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -18.3 RUSH YPG
Al-Ma’hi Ali DB 32 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Reid Williford LB 30 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
Dontae Balfour DB 21 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Elijah Culp DB 19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Charlotte Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. James Madison L 30-7
9/7/2024 at North Carolina L 38-20
9/14/2024 vs. Gardner-Webb W 27-26
9/21/2024 at Indiana L 52-14
9/28/2024 at Rice W 21-20
10/5/2024 vs. East Carolina W 55-24
10/19/2024 at Navy L 51-17
10/26/2024 at Memphis
10/31/2024 vs. Tulane
11/16/2024 vs. South Florida
11/23/2024 at Florida Atlantic
11/30/2024 vs. UAB

