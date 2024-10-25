Where to Watch Memphis vs. Charlotte on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 26 Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

Star runner Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (6-1) face the Charlotte 49ers (3-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 639 YDS / 12 TD / 91.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC

29 REC / 167 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.9 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 1,866 YDS (64.4%) / 10 TD / 3 INT

95 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 13.6 RUSH YPG Brandon Thomas RB 267 YDS / 6 TD / 38.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC Roc Taylor WR 32 REC / 448 YDS / 1 TD / 64 YPG Chandler Martin LB 27 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK / 1 INT Elijah Herring LB 19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK Greg Rubin DB 27 TKL / 2 TFL Davion Ross DB 14 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7 10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte – 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Charlotte Key Players

Name Position Stats Hahsaun Wilson RB 336 YDS / 5 TD / 48 YPG / 6.2 YPC O’Mega Blake WR 15 REC / 291 YDS / 4 TD / 41.6 YPG Cartevious Norton RB 305 YDS / 2 TD / 43.6 YPG / 4.5 YPC Deshawn Purdie QB 717 YDS (60.8%) / 4 TD / 1 INT

-110 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -18.3 RUSH YPG Al-Ma’hi Ali DB 32 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Reid Williford LB 30 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK Dontae Balfour DB 21 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Elijah Culp DB 19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Charlotte Schedule