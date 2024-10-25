Where to Watch Memphis vs. Charlotte on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 26
Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
Star runner Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (6-1) face the Charlotte 49ers (3-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPNU.
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Memphis vs. Charlotte Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|639 YDS / 12 TD / 91.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
29 REC / 167 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.9 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|1,866 YDS (64.4%) / 10 TD / 3 INT
95 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 13.6 RUSH YPG
|Brandon Thomas
|RB
|267 YDS / 6 TD / 38.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|32 REC / 448 YDS / 1 TD / 64 YPG
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|27 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK / 1 INT
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Greg Rubin
|DB
|27 TKL / 2 TFL
|Davion Ross
|DB
|14 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|L 56-44
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 24-7
|10/12/2024
|at South Florida
|W 21-3
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|W 52-44
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
Charlotte Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Hahsaun Wilson
|RB
|336 YDS / 5 TD / 48 YPG / 6.2 YPC
|O’Mega Blake
|WR
|15 REC / 291 YDS / 4 TD / 41.6 YPG
|Cartevious Norton
|RB
|305 YDS / 2 TD / 43.6 YPG / 4.5 YPC
|Deshawn Purdie
|QB
|717 YDS (60.8%) / 4 TD / 1 INT
-110 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -18.3 RUSH YPG
|Al-Ma’hi Ali
|DB
|32 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Reid Williford
|LB
|30 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|Dontae Balfour
|DB
|21 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Elijah Culp
|DB
|19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. James Madison
|L 30-7
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina
|L 38-20
|9/14/2024
|vs. Gardner-Webb
|W 27-26
|9/21/2024
|at Indiana
|L 52-14
|9/28/2024
|at Rice
|W 21-20
|10/5/2024
|vs. East Carolina
|W 55-24
|10/19/2024
|at Navy
|L 51-17
|10/26/2024
|at Memphis
|–
|10/31/2024
|vs. Tulane
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. South Florida
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida Atlantic
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. UAB
|–