Published 4:03 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ole Miss vs. LIU Basketball Tickets - Monday, November 4

The Ole Miss Rebels will start their 2024-25 season matching up with the Long Island Sharks on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. LIU Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Ole Miss vs. LIU 2023-24 Stats

Ole Miss Stat LIU
74.9 Points For 66.5
73.9 Points Against 76.8
44.7% Field Goal % 41.8%
44.0% Opponent Field Goal % 45.5%
36.6% Three Point % 31.0%
33.8% Opponent Three Point % 31.1%

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Matthew Murrell put up 16.2 points per game last season.
  • Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists a game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Murrell had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 2.4 shots from deep per game.
  • Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks a contest.

LIU’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Tai Strickland contributed 14.2 points per game last season.
  • R.J. Greene collected 8.0 rebounds a game and Eric Acker dished out 3.8 assists per matchup.
  • Tana Kopa knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
  • Strickland averaged 1.8 steals per game. Greene collected 0.7 blocks a contest.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 LIU The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/8/2024 Grambling The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/12/2024 South Alabama The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

LIU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/11/2024 @ Air Force Clune Arena
11/15/2024 @ Cal Baptist Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center

