Ole Miss vs. LIU Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 4 Published 4:03 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels will start their 2024-25 season matching up with the Long Island Sharks on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. LIU Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. LIU 2023-24 Stats

Ole Miss Stat LIU 74.9 Points For 66.5 73.9 Points Against 76.8 44.7% Field Goal % 41.8% 44.0% Opponent Field Goal % 45.5% 36.6% Three Point % 31.0% 33.8% Opponent Three Point % 31.1%

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Matthew Murrell put up 16.2 points per game last season.

Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists a game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Murrell had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 2.4 shots from deep per game.

Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks a contest.

LIU’s Top Players (2023-24)

Tai Strickland contributed 14.2 points per game last season.

R.J. Greene collected 8.0 rebounds a game and Eric Acker dished out 3.8 assists per matchup.

Tana Kopa knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.

Strickland averaged 1.8 steals per game. Greene collected 0.7 blocks a contest.

