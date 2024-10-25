Ole Miss vs. LIU Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 4
Published 4:03 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels will start their 2024-25 season matching up with the Long Island Sharks on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Ole Miss vs. LIU Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss vs. LIU 2023-24 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|LIU
|74.9
|Points For
|66.5
|73.9
|Points Against
|76.8
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|41.8%
|44.0%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|45.5%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|31.0%
|33.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|31.1%
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Matthew Murrell put up 16.2 points per game last season.
- Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists a game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per contest.
- Murrell had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 2.4 shots from deep per game.
- Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks a contest.
LIU’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Tai Strickland contributed 14.2 points per game last season.
- R.J. Greene collected 8.0 rebounds a game and Eric Acker dished out 3.8 assists per matchup.
- Tana Kopa knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Strickland averaged 1.8 steals per game. Greene collected 0.7 blocks a contest.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|LIU
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
LIU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/11/2024
|@ Air Force
|–
|Clune Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/15/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|–
|Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.