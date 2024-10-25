October 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 7:21 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

The Washington Capitals versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is one of many compelling options on today’s NHL slate.

Coverage of all the NHL action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch October 26 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Detroit Red Wings @ Buffalo Sabres 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Philadelphia Flyers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Los Angeles Kings 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Winnipeg Jets @ Calgary Flames 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.