NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 26
Published 6:28 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
The NBA slate on Saturday, which includes the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, is sure to please.
Curious about the betting odds for Saturday’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 26
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
