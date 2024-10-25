NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 26 Published 6:28 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

The NBA slate on Saturday, which includes the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, is sure to please.

Curious about the betting odds for Saturday’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 26

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and FDSSC

NBA TV, ALT, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET

NBCS-BOS and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH

MNMT and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TSN and FDSN

TSN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOK

CHSN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and KENS

SCHN and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KFAA

AZFamily and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.