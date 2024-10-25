MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 25 Published 5:38 am Friday, October 25, 2024

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Friday slate sure to please include the New York Yankees playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Before today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth dive into the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 25

New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -125

Dodgers -125 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +105

Yankees +105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Yankees 4

Dodgers 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-125) over the Yankees (+105)

Dodgers (-125) over the Yankees (+105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

