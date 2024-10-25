MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 25

Published 5:38 am Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Friday slate sure to please include the New York Yankees playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Before today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth dive into the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 25

New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -125
  • Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +105
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Dodgers 5, Yankees 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-125) over the Yankees (+105)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

