MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 25
Published 5:38 am Friday, October 25, 2024
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Friday slate sure to please include the New York Yankees playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Before today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth dive into the odds.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 25
New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-125) over the Yankees (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
