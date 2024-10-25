Memphis vs. Missouri Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 4 Published 4:03 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

The Memphis Tigers will open their 2024-25 campaign against the Missouri Tigers on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. Missouri 2023-24 Stats

Memphis Stat Missouri 80.5 Points For 72.2 75.8 Points Against 76.2 46.0% Field Goal % 43.9% 42.8% Opponent Field Goal % 44.6% 35.1% Three Point % 32.0% 34.0% Opponent Three Point % 34.5%

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

David Jones scored 21.8 points per game last season and pulled down 7.6 rebounds a contest.

Jahvon Quinerly averaged 4.9 assists per game.

Jones was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.5 per game.

Jones collected 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge averaged 1.4 blocks an outing.

Missouri’s Top Players (2023-24)

Sean East contributed 17.6 points per game last season while also adding 4.0 assists.

Noah Carter grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game.

Nick Honor had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He made 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Anthony Robinson II averaged 1.3 steals per game. Aidan Shaw collected 1.1 blocks an outing.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

Missouri Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.