Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Report Today – October 26 Published 5:43 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

As they gear up to meet the Orlando Magic (1-0) on Saturday, October 26 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Magic’s injury report has one player on it.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg Jaren Jackson Jr. C Questionable Hamstring Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle Luke Kennard SG Out Foot

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hip 3 3 0

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL

