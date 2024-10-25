Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Report Today – October 26
Published 5:43 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
As they gear up to meet the Orlando Magic (1-0) on Saturday, October 26 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Magic’s injury report has one player on it.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Foot
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hip
|3
|3
|0
Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: FDSSE, and FDSFL
