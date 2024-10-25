Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on October 25 Published 5:13 am Friday, October 25, 2024

Pay attention to Filip Forsberg and Seth Jones in particular on Friday, when the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 25

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-177)

Predators (-177) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Ryan O’Reilly 6 2 4 6 Filip Forsberg 6 2 4 6 Roman Josi 6 0 5 5 Luke Evangelista 6 1 3 4 Jonathan Marchessault 6 1 3 4 Blackhawks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Seth Jones 7 1 6 7 Connor Bedard 7 1 6 7 Teuvo Teravainen 7 3 4 7 Nick Foligno 7 3 1 4 Alex Vlasic 7 0 3 3

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.3 average goals per game add up to 14 total, which makes them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 16th in total goals against, conceding 3.8 goals per game (23 total) in league action.

The Predators’ offense has the league’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.18%).

The Blackhawks have the league’s 25th-ranked scoring offense (18 total goals, 2.6 per game).

Chicago has allowed 3.4 goals per game, and 24 total, which ranks 17th among all league teams.

The Blackhawks have the NHL’s eighth-best power-play conversion rate of 27.27%.

