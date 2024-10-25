Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8 Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

Check out best bets as the Detroit Lions (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

The Lions are the bet in this contest. They’re favored by 11.5 more points in the model than BetMGM (23.0 to 11.5).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions an 86.6% chance to win.

The Lions have been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They’ve gone 4-1 in those games.

Detroit has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -649 or shorter.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.

Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Lions (-11.5)

Lions (-11.5) The Lions have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)

Over (45) The two teams average a combined 3.0 more points per game, 48 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s over/under of 45 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44 points per game, 1.0 less than the over/under in this matchup.

Lions games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).

Titans games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.