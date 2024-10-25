Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8

Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8

Check out best bets as the Detroit Lions (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Matchup Info

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Lions are the bet in this contest. They’re favored by 11.5 more points in the model than BetMGM (23.0 to 11.5).
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions an 86.6% chance to win.
  • The Lions have been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They’ve gone 4-1 in those games.
  • Detroit has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -649 or shorter.
  • The Titans have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.
  • Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Lions (-11.5)
  • The Lions have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Titans are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45)
  • The two teams average a combined 3.0 more points per game, 48 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s over/under of 45 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44 points per game, 1.0 less than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Lions games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).
  • Titans games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 25

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 25

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 25

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 25

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Oct. 26

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 26

Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Oct. 26

Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 26

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow