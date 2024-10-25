Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8
Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
Check out best bets as the Detroit Lions (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field.
Titans vs. Lions Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Lions are the bet in this contest. They’re favored by 11.5 more points in the model than BetMGM (23.0 to 11.5).
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions an 86.6% chance to win.
- The Lions have been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They’ve gone 4-1 in those games.
- Detroit has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -649 or shorter.
- The Titans have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.
- Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Lions (-11.5)
- The Lions have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45)
- The two teams average a combined 3.0 more points per game, 48 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s over/under of 45 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44 points per game, 1.0 less than the over/under in this matchup.
- Lions games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).
- Titans games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.