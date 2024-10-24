Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In two of six games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

