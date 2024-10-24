Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Marchessault has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

