Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25?
Published 11:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Marchessault has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
