Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

