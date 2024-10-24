Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Forsberg has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

