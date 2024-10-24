Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – October 25
Published 10:26 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
The Nashville Predators (1-5) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-1) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on October 25, 2024, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 15th while the Blackhawks are 13th in the Western Conference.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|6
|2
|4
|6
|7
|3
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|6
|2
|4
|6
|11
|3
|D Roman Josi
|6
|0
|5
|5
|12
|7
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|6
|1
|3
|4
|5
|0
|F Luke Evangelista
|6
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.33 (28th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.83 (26th)
- Shots: 36.3 (1st)
- Shots Allowed: 28.3 (11th)
- Power Play %: 18.18 (21st)
- Penalty Kill %: 89.47 (3rd)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- October 25 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 26 vs. Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- October 28 at Lightning: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 31 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 2 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 4 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 6 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 7 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 11 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 14 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 25 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 27 vs. Flyers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 29 vs. Lightning: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 30 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
Blackhawks’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Seth Jones
|7
|1
|6
|7
|8
|1
|F Connor Bedard
|7
|1
|6
|7
|5
|3
|F Teuvo Teravainen
|7
|3
|4
|7
|9
|2
|F Nick Foligno
|7
|3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|D Alex Vlasic
|7
|0
|3
|3
|9
|5
Blackhawks Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.57 (25th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.43 (20th)
- Shots: 28.9 (16th)
- Shots Allowed: 28.3 (11th)
- Power Play %: 27.27 (8th)
- Penalty Kill %: 78.95 (14th)
Blackhawks’ Upcoming Schedule
- October 25 vs. Predators: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 26 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- October 28 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- October 31 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 2 at Kings: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 3 at Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 6 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- November 7 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 10 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 14 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 16 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 19 vs. Ducks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 21 vs. Panthers: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 23 at Flyers: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 27 vs. Stars: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 29 at Wild: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 1 vs. Blue Jackets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 2 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 4 vs. Bruins: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- December 7 vs. Jets: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
