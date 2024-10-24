Titans vs. Lions: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 8 Published 12:52 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Sportsbooks expect the Detroit Lions (5-1) will keep their four-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 11.5 points in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field. For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.

The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Lions.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Lions Betting Insights

Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.

Tennessee has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Detroit is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Three of Detroit’s six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.