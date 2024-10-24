Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 25 Published 9:18 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Houston Rockets (0-1) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 117 – Rockets 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 2.5)

Grizzlies (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-2.0)

Grizzlies (-2.0) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets scored 114.3 points per game and gave up 113.2 last season, making them 16th in the NBA offensively and 13th on defense.

On the glass, Houston was third-best in the league in rebounds (45.5 per game) last season. It was 24th in rebounds conceded (44.9 per game).

Last season the Rockets were ranked 25th in the NBA in assists with 24.8 per game.

Houston was eighth in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.1) last year.

Last season, the Rockets were 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

While the Grizzlies ranked in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game last year with 105.8 (worst), they ranked 12th in the league with 112.8 points given up per contest.

Memphis ranked second-worst in the NBA with 45.6 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it grabbed 42.6 boards per game (24th-ranked in league).

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies put up only 24.7 dimes per contest (fourth-worst in league).

Although Memphis averaged 14.2 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranked second-best in the league by forcing 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies ranked second-worst in the NBA with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they drained 13.1 treys per game (12th-ranked in league).

