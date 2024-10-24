Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – October 25

Published 5:42 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - October 25

The injury report for the Houston Rockets (0-1) ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) currently features just one player. The Grizzlies have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 25.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Steven Adams C Questionable Knee

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg
Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle
Jaren Jackson Jr. C Questionable Hamstring
Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot
Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SCHN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - October 23

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today – October 23

Predators vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - October 22

Predators vs. Bruins Injury Report Today – October 22

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 19

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 19

Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 17

Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 17

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow