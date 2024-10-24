Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – October 25
Published 5:42 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
The injury report for the Houston Rockets (0-1) ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) currently features just one player. The Grizzlies have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 25.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
