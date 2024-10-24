Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – October 25 Published 5:42 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The injury report for the Houston Rockets (0-1) ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) currently features just one player. The Grizzlies have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 25.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Questionable Knee

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle Jaren Jackson Jr. C Questionable Hamstring Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SCHN and FDSSE

