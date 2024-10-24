Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – October 25 Published 9:47 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Currently, the Nashville Predators (1-5) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-1) at United Center on Friday, October 25 at 8:30 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Laurent Brossoit G Out Knee Joey Anderson RW Questionable Illness Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 14 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -9.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 18 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Chicago’s total of 24 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 18th in the league.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 24th in the league.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-180) Blackhawks (+149) 6.5

