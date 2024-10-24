Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – October 25
Published 9:47 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
Currently, the Nashville Predators (1-5) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-1) at United Center on Friday, October 25 at 8:30 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Laurent Brossoit
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Joey Anderson
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 14 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
- They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -9.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 18 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Chicago’s total of 24 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -6, they are 24th in the league.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-180)
|Blackhawks (+149)
|6.5
