Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – October 25

Published 9:47 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - October 25

Currently, the Nashville Predators (1-5) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-1) at United Center on Friday, October 25 at 8:30 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Laurent Brossoit G Out Knee
Joey Anderson RW Questionable Illness
Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 14 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
  • They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -9.

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks have 18 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.
  • Chicago’s total of 24 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -6, they are 24th in the league.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-180) Blackhawks (+149) 6.5

