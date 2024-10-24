Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 26 Published 11:50 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

Our computer model predicts the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels will beat the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. ET. For a complete projection on the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-20.5) Under (48.5) Ole Miss 34, Oklahoma 11

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ole Miss Betting Info (2024)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 93.1%.

The Rebels have five wins in seven games against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 20.5-point favorites or more, Ole Miss has a perfect ATS record of 4-0.

One Rebels game (out of seven) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 48.5 points, 12.4 fewer than the average total in this season’s Ole Miss contests.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2024)

The Sooners have a 11.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Sooners are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Sooners games have hit the over in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The average point total for Oklahoma this season is 0.8 points higher than this game’s over/under.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Rebels vs. Sooners 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 41.4 10.6 49.3 9 40 6 Oklahoma 22.1 21.3 29 14.8 27 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.