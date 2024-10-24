October 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 11:21 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The NHL slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Ottawa Senators playing the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch October 25 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Vegas Golden Knights 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.