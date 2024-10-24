October 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 11:21 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
The NHL slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Ottawa Senators playing the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch October 25 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Ottawa Senators @ Vegas Golden Knights
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Islanders @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Edmonton Oilers
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.