New Orleans trip highlighted by Galatoire’s Published 10:27 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

It started out as a 24-hour trip solely to tour the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. While the museum was undoubtedly the highlight of a whirlwind visit to the Big Easy (more about the must-see museum in next week’s column) I can’t stop thinking about a visit to Galatoire’s, one of New Orleans’ most iconic restaurants.

Just as I remembered from my last visit many years ago, the restaurant, a prominent fixture in New Orleans’ culinary scene since 1905, served up a level of impeccable service, class, dignity and ambiance rarely found in today’s “meals to go” environment.

Even better, while you won’t find fast food prices on Galatoire’s menu, I found the cost of dinner to be more than reasonable considering rising food prices and the necessity of trained chefs and professional waitstaff to create the ultimate dining experience.

Another element that had not changed since I last visited was the well-appointed first floor dining room highlighted by high ceilings and mirrored walls surrounding white clothed tables.

Additionally, gentlemen in jackets (required in the evening) and ladies dressed for an evening out provided the perfect elegant touch that clearly illustrated Galatoire’s quest for a memorable evening. It was refreshing to see that Galatoire’s had not changed with the times and diminished its standards.

Yes, the atmosphere was just as I remembered (and that rarely happens) but it was the food that cemented the evening as one I’ll remember, just as I did the meal from years ago.

First, starting with an ice-cold dish of shrimp remoulade set a high standard for the meal to come. An ice-cold dish of chopped lettuce, gigantic boiled shrimp and spicy remoulade sauce proved to be one of the best appetizers I’ve ever tasted. Clean, simple and fresh…it simply doesn’t get any better.

Next, I switched from cold to hot courtesy of a delicious, steaming bowl of seafood gumbo topped with a serving of fragrant steamed rice was filled with fresh shrimp, oysters, shellfish stock and okra in a light brown roux.

Selecting an entrée from among a long list of seafood, steak and chicken dishes was difficult. In the end, I couldn’t pass up the restaurant’s famous shrimp Creole.

Galatoire’s version of one of my favorite dishes was filled with shrimp, stewed tomatoes, creole seasoning and steamed rice. Cooked to perfection with a slight “kick,” I knew I’d made the right choice for dinner after the first spoonful.

My only regret after a wonderful evening at Galatoire’s? After watching dessert after delicious dessert being served to nearby diners, I simply wasn’t able to indulge in a slice of decadent pecan pie after dinner.

Galatoire’s Shrimp Remoulade

4 stalks celery, coarsely chopped

4 green onions, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

¾ cup Italian flat leaf parsley

½ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup ketchup

½ cup tomato puree

½ cup Creole mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 ⅛ cups vegetable oil

2 teaspoons paprika

2 pounds large cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

12 lettuce leaves

In the container of a food processor, combine the celery, green onions, onion and parsley. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the vinegar, ketchup, tomato puree, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Process until well blended, stopping to scrape down the sides a couple of times. With the food processor running, drizzle the oil in a steady stream, processing until blended. Stir in paprika. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours, or overnight.

When ready to serve, stir the sauce, then pour over the shrimp and toss to coat. Serve on top of lettuce leaves.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.