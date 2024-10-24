NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 25 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has lots in store. Among the contests is the Phoenix Suns playing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Prior to today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 25

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Magic -11.5

Magic -11.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 27.3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 27.3 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers -3.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (237.5 total projected points)

Over (237.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN

NBCS-PH and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 24.7 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 24.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)

Over (232.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSIN

ESPN, MSG, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 26 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 26 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)

Over (233 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSDET

FDSOH and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Hawks -5.5

Hawks -5.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 5 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks -9.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 30 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 30 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.5 total projected points)

Over (233.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)

Over (232.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (246.5 total projected points)

Over (246.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

NBCS-BA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Lakers -1.5

Lakers -1.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 2 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)

Over (221 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA

ESPN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans -5.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 3 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (238.5 total projected points)

Over (238.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

