NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 25
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
Today’s NBA slate has lots in store. Among the contests is the Phoenix Suns playing the Los Angeles Lakers.
Prior to today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 25
Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Magic -11.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 27.3 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (237.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Knicks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 24.7 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 26 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Hawks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Bucks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 30 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Rockets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (246.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Lakers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Pelicans -5.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.