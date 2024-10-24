NBA Best Bets: Rockets vs. Grizzlies Picks for October 25 Published 11:40 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Southwest Division opponents meet when the Houston Rockets (0-1) host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) at Toyota Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Grizzlies are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Before making a wager on this matchup, have a look at the best bets available on Friday based on our computer predictions.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Alperen Sengun Over 18.5 PTS

Last season the Rockets were the NBA’s 16th-ranked team offensively (114.3 points per game), while the Grizzlies ranked 12th defensively in points per game (112.8) in the league.

Last season the 114.3 points per game the Rockets scored were just 1.5 more than the Grizzlies conceded (112.8).

Bet on Alperen Sengun Props with BetMGM

Ja Morant Over 22.5 PTS

Memphis had the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense (105.8 points per game) a season ago, while Houston was 13th-ranked on defense, conceding 113.2 points on average.

Memphis put together a 12-5 record in games when it scored more than 113.2 points.

Bet on Ja Morant Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 3.5)

Houston’s record against the spread last season was 47-35-0.

Against the spread, Memphis was 40-42-0 last season.

Against the spread, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Rockets went 18-5 last year.

The Grizzlies went 31-26 as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (224.5)





The Rockets and their opponents combined to score more than 224.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.

The Grizzlies played 28 games last season that ended with a point total over 224.5 points.

Houston games had an average of 224.8 points last season, 0.3 more than the over/under for this game.

Memphis had a 220.8 average amount of points in its matchups last year, 3.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (+125)

The Rockets won 80% of the games last season in which they were favored on the moneyline (24-6).

Last season, the Grizzlies were the underdog 65 times and won 20, or 30.8%, of those games.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter last year, Houston finished with a record of 19-2 (90.5%).

Memphis had a record of 16-38, a 29.6% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The Rockets have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.