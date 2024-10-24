Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 26 Published 11:50 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

According to our computer projections, the Memphis Tigers will take down the Charlotte 49ers when the two teams come together at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, which begins at 12 p.m. ET. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+18.5) Toss Up (57) Memphis 36, Charlotte 21

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Tigers’ implied win probability is 90.9%.

The Tigers’ record against the spread is 3-3-0.

In games it has played as 18.5-point favorites or more, Memphis has an ATS record of 1-1.

Two of the Tigers’ six games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 57, 0.9 points fewer than the average total in Memphis games thus far this season.

Charlotte Betting Info (2024)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 13.7% chance of a victory for the 49ers.

The 49ers’ ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Charlotte has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year.

Five of the 49ers’ seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

The average total for Charlotte games this season is 7.8 fewer points than the point total of 57 in this outing.

Tigers vs. 49ers 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 34.1 19.9 34 8 32 34 Charlotte 23 34.4 17 28 18.3 36.7

