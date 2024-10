Joy Wallace Robison, 91 Published 10:34 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

Joy Wallace Robison, 91, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at the Jordan River Health Campus in Collierville, TN.

A funeral service for Joy will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.