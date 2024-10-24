How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 25 Published 7:54 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Houston Rockets (0-1) host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Toyota Center on October 25, 2024. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Houston had a 21-14 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Rockets were the third-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies ranked 24th.

Last year, the Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 112.8 the Grizzlies allowed.

Houston had a 24-21 record last season when putting up more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Rockets averaged.

Memphis compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Rockets finished sixth.

The Grizzlies averaged 7.4 fewer points per game last year (105.8) than the Rockets allowed (113.2).

Memphis went 12-5 last season when it scored more than 113.2 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets averaged 116.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 112.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.3 points per contest.

Houston gave up 110.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (115.8).

The Rockets sunk 13.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.2% points better than they averaged in road games (12.0 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies put up 104.0 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer points than they averaged on the road (107.7).

At home, the Grizzlies conceded 111.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (114.3).

The Grizzlies made fewer 3-pointers at home (13.0 per game) than on the road (13.2) last season. They also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Steven Adams Out Knee Cam Whitmore Questionable Knee Dillon Brooks Questionable Knee

Grizzlies Injuries