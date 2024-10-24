How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 25 Published 11:46 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

On Friday, October 25 at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are slated to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this contest, keep reading.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s total of 6.5 goals three times.

This season, three of Chicago’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.33 goals per game, compared to the Blackhawks’ average of 2.57, adding up to 1.6 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.

The 7.3 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.8 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -178

The Predators have won 25.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (1-3).

Nashville has had moneyline odds of -178 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 64.0% in this matchup.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +148

In six games as the underdog on the moneyline, Chicago has secured the upset one time.

When the Blackhawks’ moneyline odds are +148 or longer, they have won a single game out of four opportunities.

Chicago has a 40.3% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Chicago 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Ryan O’Reilly has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, recording six points in six games.

Filip Forsberg has six points (two goals, four assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.

Roman Josi has contributed five points for Nashville in six games this season, netting a goal on 0% of his shots and putting up zero goals and five assists.

Juuse Saros (1-4-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and a save percentage of .903 for Nashville.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Seth Jones is a top offensive contributor for his club with seven points (one per game). He has scored one goal and six assists in seven games (playing 25:16 per game).

Connor Bedard is pivotal for Chicago’s attack with seven total points (one per game), including one goal and six assists through seven games.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored three goals and contributed four assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of seven.

Petr Mrazek’s record stands at 2-3-0 on the season, giving up 16 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassing 123 saves with an .885 save percentage (39th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108 10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200 10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away -178 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home – 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away – 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/17/2024 Sharks W 4-2 Home -190 10/19/2024 Sabres L 4-2 Home +122 10/22/2024 Canucks L 6-3 Home +154 10/25/2024 Predators – Home +148 10/26/2024 Stars – Away – 10/28/2024 Avalanche – Away – 10/31/2024 Sharks – Away –

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

